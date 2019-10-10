Michael Drejka sentenced to 20 years in parking space shooting

Drejka was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 killing of Markeis McGlockton, who he shot in a dispute over a handicapped parking space.
Transcript for Michael Drejka sentenced to 20 years in parking space shooting
Mr. Greco nor do what I find him guilty going to adjudicate guilty. Guns that you do twenty years in the department of corrections with all credit for time sir. I believe he has in 91 days is that. 92 days. Credit report 92 days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

