Michelle Carter is released from prison

The Massachusetts woman who sent text messages to her boyfriend urging him to kill himself will be released early for good behavior.
0:22 | 01/23/20

Transcript for Michelle Carter is released from prison
The Massachusetts woman who sent text messages to her boyfriend urging him to kill himself when they were teenagers. A prison today. Prison officials say Michelle Carter has been a model prisoner and is being released early for good behavior Carter is now 23. She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after her boyfriend Conrad Roy die by suicide and we fourteen. Carter will remain on probation for five years.

