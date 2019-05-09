Transcript for Michigan bans sale of flavored e-cigarettes

You're watching ABC news live I'm Carol ache today governor Gretchen them out meant she and she's the first to ban flavored baby products. And this is the first to be done and they attacked countries so I haven't some mixed reviews from the the people in the community and business owners of smoking shops and baby shouts and I got a chance to talk to some a bomb. I feel good about it I mean you know we actually took measures in Hingham count me. From a year or two ago to ban the sales of these miners mama Palin quite but the governor did that I think a good idea. But not everyone is singing her praises it could put many companies out of business it could put us out of business because right now the ban is not just stopping kids. This prevents anyone from getting their hands on flavored they be products by phone been blown up all morning. He had a clean cigarette they do sell different flavors like apple and blueberry but he says that either not popular flavors. Is a the coffee. Which is an adult labor. And our flavors. The four fruit flavors would have blueberry peach apt one great. Our small Feller but menthol is their number one selling flavor if they're doing met with the menthol that might be a trick to survive that could we will lose. A bulk. For teen thirteen to fourteen products out of seventeen you know flavors could exist as long as we're not calling it. Bubble gum and gummy bear and things that we know. Are really more marketed towards children KLA orange soda and stuff like that kids who are baking are showing respiratory problems related to something that's going on with the and I don't think we've gotten to the bottom of that yet but Jon says this ban is not the answer to jump in and say. The whole baking industry needs to shut down because of this is little farfetched you're watching ABC news live M Keira lake.

