Transcript for Michigan legalizes recreational use of marijuana

I'm not a hard and at a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit today recreational marijuana is legal in the state of Michigan. The first in the midwest what users won't be able to buy it just yet. The only way you can get marijuana for right now is if someone gives it to you as a gift unless you have a medical marijuana card. Users must be at least 21 years old you can smoke in your home but not in public you can't teary more than 2.5 ounces on you. Users are able to grow plants in their home recreational pot shops won't be open until sometime in 20/20. The taxes from recreational marijuana sales will go toward schools bros clinical trials and more. In Detroit I'm not a hard and.

