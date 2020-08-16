Transcript for Michigan police searching for quadruple murder suspect

The locals caught off guard old old. Neighbors stated shock the deadly scene of alarming sign missionary Israel who lives across the street. Anybody out here. The shots rang out in this rural communities all Martinsville road and then I heard bracket racket grip it grip it shacks. And it wasn't like maybe five or six Jackson something like that outlook they get somebody out there hunting. Heard three shots this remorse sounded like they were aimed all the way and then. They start to get more more does her three more. But that was further away and in two more nose for. Police say four people were shot and killed this afternoon the victims range in age from thirty to forty. Great books has lived here on ten acres near the crime scene for forty years they shot him. Set to hear it because it's a pretty close knit. Committed reading we don't know one and neighbors grip with the great news as of the police call it state deputies to investigate. Just horrible. Girl few details in a lot of disbelief but we know authorities do not think residents here are in imminent danger based on what appears to be a shoot out. No word yet on a suspect if you have any information on this deadly shooting you're urged to call police and Sumpter township poverty harper seven action news.

