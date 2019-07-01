Michigan town mourns family killed in crash

More
Dr. Rima Abbas, her husband, Issam Abbas, and their three children -- Ali, 14, Isabella, 13, and Giselle, 7 -- all perished in the fiery crash early Sunday near Lexington.
0:48 | 01/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan town mourns family killed in crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60217774,"title":"Michigan town mourns family killed in crash","duration":"0:48","description":"Dr. Rima Abbas, her husband, Issam Abbas, and their three children -- Ali, 14, Isabella, 13, and Giselle, 7 -- all perished in the fiery crash early Sunday near Lexington.","url":"/US/video/michigan-town-mourns-family-killed-crash-60217774","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.