Transcript for Middle school students create boardgame called 'Deportation Time'

After the group got their project back one of the students told his mom he was uncomfortable with that the whole time especially because it was only targeting Mexicans. Cesar Chavez middle school prides itself on a safe positive learning environment that promotes respect. But appearing here says that wasn't the case in recent weeks. Re not laden. Not exclude networks. And basically on a lap because it was so low. That was this mother's reaction when her son showed her its group project. The assignment was to create a board game and the students designed when called deportation tiring. Basically does the desert Max kept. Black kid just credit crisis to deter. Danielle who did not want to give her last name sheared the game rules. The objective is to be the first player crossing the border into the United States while trying to avoid Border Patrol checkpoints. And it's mandatory to blow up the border wall to cross. Like the teacher should be held accountable for this because it's. Why she does a wonderful teaching opportunity sent it out at you know zen art late at about us. Daniel says the board game theme was approved by the teacher and that she provided no comments when handing it back. Danielle says her son trying to push the group in a different direction. It's really written out that he. Stuck out to show it's just Shelton you know exactly are eight heat up copter. And she's talking about and now to try and set an example for her kids Amanda Brandeis ten news.

