Transcript for Middle school teacher describes risk she faces every day

I mean it's Friday afternoon. And night had just finished ninth first week fact. At school. I am feeling kind of conflict. It was wonderful to be in the class and and wonderful to see students again to see him face to face. But. I'm worried and worried for them worried for my personal children worried for my students. An entire days and we hands. Ten confirmed staff members seven confirms students and was tended to. Hundred and some thin people and quarantined. Because of this virus. I would love. More than anything for this desires to be it. Duke and for a nice to be real and for an island to get hurt and I'm worried. And techs today for lemon friends that send. Don't know how we're gonna survive this experiment. And to examine any afternoons to sort of so guess and ceilings and rain and go home and see my family. Indeed the next part of Friday. Today and sitting here thinking. Designing. And made decision to go about it because I love teaching. I just worried. Because. The numbers aren't looking then and it doesn't look play. Weekend. Keep everyone safe here under these circumstances. And I just don't wanna Lee is a student. Since Monday morning I'm getting ready to start my second week of school with students. Over the weekend he had three schools to elementary schools. Come confirmed cases. A candidate. I'm really excited there isn't the teaching and to be in the classroom. And also worried that it's. Everyman Aniston's in the classroom. And risking my health my life and the health and linesmen gambling. But what we really means our sons. Freddie we are jealous of dying. Critics think it's like us because of it. Today that their sons this could be spread out again. Need the G editors B sanitizing. Tasks in the afternoon. I need my desk street cleaning. I need substitute teachers. Need. Plastic barriers in my class stream. Tying these social distancing. Visit only things that are gonna keep me safe and with out them. This is a risk what I do every day. Another is that signed up over. Not a doctor not a nurse. Eight. And didn't sign up. But it honors in the classroom. Signed up to teach English side of teaching literature grammar. And then. Did let us take care of the kids makes are their social emotional needs were meant. They are physically being Indians that they had seen. There are a lot of things that I need to be safe. In this. Is now working.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.