Midland on 'Mr. Lonely' music video

More
The group talks about their video for "Mr. Lonely," which stars actor Dennis Quaid.
0:37 | 06/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Midland on 'Mr. Lonely' music video
So he's a clear. Just shriveled Laura. He's your and he showed up and once you. This I loved the video it was are ha ha there. Because. And his is. Please please please. And it isn't really the song you. Religion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"The group talks about their video for \"Mr. Lonely,\" which stars actor Dennis Quaid.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63771030","title":"Midland on 'Mr. Lonely' music video","url":"/US/video/midland-mr-lonely-music-video-63771030"}