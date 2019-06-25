Transcript for Midwest bracing for severe storms as Northeast expecting rain

During to the weather strong storms are headed toward the East Coast this possible tornado West Virginia brought down trees and utility poles causing thousands of power outages. But no injuries were reported thousands are also without power in Atlanta after severe storms in the area and in the west firefighters are trying to slow the growth of a wildfire that has spread to a 1121000. Acres in central Arizona. That fire is nearly half contained. And small brush fire in Bakersfield California destroyed 86 vehicles at this car dealership. I think upwards of two million dollars in damage.

