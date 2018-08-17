Transcript for Midwest tornadoes reported as severe weather heads to Northeast

We're gonna begin with the breaking news a severe damaging storm stretching from the south to the Great Lakes employs. To push eastward today heavy wind and rain have been hammering parts of the south since last evening. One storm cell taking aim at northern Alabama virtually demolished an outdoor gathering just as it was getting started. The heartland hit hard overnight. He'd hate in Alabama. This is what's left of an outdoor event with hundreds of people after a storm slammed the area. Chairs and tables toppling over and a large tent collapse and injuring twelve people. There that it had blown out of her and several people aren't injured. Calgary Albert that I don't have a hanging on her. This is Mora freak accident you know because that pop up well this came out netware. In Minnesota. Fans forced to rush out of the vikings practice facility as a strong storm moved in. Powerful wind and rain slamming Stillwater Oklahoma. The area got five inches of rain in just a matter of hours. This video shows several cars submerged on a street but on the campus of Oklahoma State University. Students took it in stride as flash flooding swamped the campus.

