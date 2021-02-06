Transcript for Mike Tyson released from prison after serving half of his sentence: Part 6

Pauley: Sometime tomorrow morning, Mike Tyson will be a free man after three years behind bars. Gordon: When Mike Tyson was set to come out of prison, it was like the anticipation for a big fight. "Three weeks to go, two weeks to go. Tyson gets O a week from today." Man: It's an event. They have trucks camped out outside of the prison in Indiana from Japan, the bbc. Matthew: It was announced that he would be released at dawn on a certain day, and as the sun came up, here comes Tyson. Boyd: It was very dramatic. The dude with the coat holding it up over him. And he's a Muslim and people are curious. I'm quite sure Mike had some real challenges coming out of prison, and I think that's the biggest challenge for Mike probably was what people were going to say. Man: Mr. Tyson, how are you? Larry King: Go ahead. What's your question? Yes, I was just wondering, being a convicted rapist and a convicted felon, is it difficult to try to adjust into a normal life? You know, I'm just living my life. There comes a time in your life where everything that happens in the past has to just stay there and I have to continue to just go forward with my life. Are you gonna get married? Yes, definitely. To be a person with so much weight on your shoulders like Mike Tyson, and so many people's eyeballs is on him watching his every move. We're still basically waiting for Tyson to show up. But take a look out here. Look at all the media that have come from all over the country, in fact, all over the world. Man: Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Michael Tyson. Thank you. Hazzard: Everybody was wondering where he was going to start back into his boxing career. And so we were all waiting with bated breath for what he was going to do. I'm here today to make a statement about my future. There's been a lot of speculation about my plans, and here they are. I will fight again. And I want to confirm that Don King will continue to promote my fight. King: The former world champion of the world, Mike Tyson! Mike Tyson! Allahu Akbar -- God is great! Smith: I think America wants to see Mike Tyson just get it back somehow. It's my pleasure to be here, always, to come back to New York City. Can you please just step back in the ring for us and let us feel so great and wonderful through you because you got up off that mat and won again? 'Cause we want to win again. Our Mike Tyson! Our Mike Tyson! Our Mike Tyson! Let me say this, I would like to think that in this #metoo era, that Mike Tyson would be held to some different standard. If Mike Tyson gets out of prison in 2020 rather than 1995 after spending three years in prison for rape, I don't think he's reintegrated into society again as a celebrity. But boxing allowed him to continue to fight, and so he maintained his relevancy. Excuse me, please. Perez: He still had the boxing world... In the palm of his hand even after doing three years in prison. That's pretty fantastic. Schaap: And if you blinked, you missed it. Announcer: Mike Tyson winning in a minute and 29 seconds. Announcer #2: Third round, Tyson unloads huge right uppercut on Buster, knocks him down and out. Schaap: Mike Tyson wins with a third-round technical knockout. 'Bout to do it again Announcer: There they are, ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Seldon, Mike Tyson, for the wba Heavyweight Championship of the world. Perez: Everyone expected Mike Tyson to win. All of New York, all of Brooklyn, all of hip-hop, everybody was on fire. He married hip-hop and boxing that night. Like, that's pretty amazing. And then, you know, he'd come out to Tupac's song. Boyd: You want to talk about toughness. You want to talk about being hard, kicking ass. I mean, the baddest man on the planet. That's some hip-hop Just as Mike did for the heavyweight division in boxing, Tupac Shakur did for hip-hop. He was a game changer. Back to get wreck All respect to those who break their neck to keep their... He brought a different honesty and truth back into hip-hop. How we doin'? Happy night, do you expect? Yeah, very happy. Very happy. Perez: They both understood each other for being two individuals that were highly misunderstood. So I think that it was inevitable for them to become friends. Announcer: Seldon's gone, Mike knocked him down with about 1:35 left in Round 1. Gordon: Right after the Seldon fight, I went into Tyson's dressing room. Tupac Shakur walks into the dressing room and they hug each other. Tyson introduces me to Tupac. Tupac gives me a hug. Then he said, "I got to run." It was party time. I go to bed. And then the phone starts ringing. And it seemed like the world changed. Everybody was trying to figure out if it was true. Tupac really get shot? Is he dead? Doctors could not save the life of rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac died from his wounds. Death Row Record executive Suge Knight survived. Perez: I was stunned. Everyone was beside themself in disbelief and grief. It's immediate grief. I lost a friend, you know? And Mike was a very good friend as well. And it was -- it was a... Shakespeare couldn't have written it better.

