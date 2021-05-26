Transcript for Mike Tyson rises to widespread fame in boxing world: Part 5

It's seems like every fifty to a hundred years we get up personality and the sport of boxing that's just phenomenal. And mine Tyson was a phenomenal. Element. Boxing and he came as it's now going to be the air to density Marciano Lewis and Ali who you know like that mount Rushmore heavyweight champions. His skill set was tied to you. Really impressive for a fighter to beat that young that well trained and that disciplined. One is exposed skimming cost. Drop the bomb on the box and went. Welcome to Mike Tyson's ones. And the young Chan Yung Kim making them going coming up. Once that first bill was run and how. Aaron big guns war. That job might be broke it was terror. For of them. He actually invented a new way to throw a punch which was where he leaped up into punches. It was borderline lethal. What he did. I'm sitting in my office sit HBO and a package comes. Barnett is a note that says Ross. I want you to take a look at new heavyweight. Plug in into the machine. And I'm seeing this you know thirteen straight knockouts. And my mouth dropped to actually see it. Well is chilling. And so I traveled up there. And there about four or 5000 people are pretty small arena of play. Lal. And you could tell that those people knew that this was a different and special. You know here was this young fighter who was knocking people out with regularity. The head there pedigree. Thus the motto and because he was so young. It looked as though he was in a position to dominate the sport. For a long time. First automatically if banks can't put in Omaha work and leads me to the goal that we trying to approve right now. I consider my wait to have been completed at this point. Then almost forgot something. And can she just put a lot. Home. For your third about it. I quote the house. And I believe it was ninety and in answer the phone. Was she she's you don't I guess you don't know. 'cause his death was. One of the most brutal. Moments in his life. Just when he was about. To go off and do great things due to passes to the lips. Tess was gone. While costs more than just boxing he was a lot of thought he was anything. You business. And. I'm sure at some point cause I might have accomplished about death. You have a mission to commit to. We have a pact if I'm here or not you can keep that pack in a virtual console to Mike about dead and even wind costs are high. Cause smoke might look and I heard that. In the craft's fuel demand toward. But he never had. My tires age nineteen has the steel and is determined to win the heavyweight boxing championship of the world. In your mind if your managers Indians and Mike. We think you're ready for a title shot tomorrow do you would you agree to them at this point most definitely. I'm club not to be any fight in the world. We're inside the Las Vegas Hilton and in this ring behind me WBZ heavyweight title holder. Trevor Broderick will put his championship on the line against unbeaten heavyweight sensation Mike Tyson. Below what it. Does not vote. He could go into the. Jesse makes its way out of his locker room torturing them. Brother was a threat. Mike and his team they were aware of that. Trevor perfect. Was CEO last may be mumbo we. There's still rings. Tyson comes out in overdrive the throwing shots. He reasons total command and he hit this guy so hard. When Mike goes back to the corner between round weren't true. So what if his corn sees something. Greta will keep his hands low that you can create as little what's acceptable. Something. He launches. One of his classic combination son Trevor Berber and boom with a right. Danny hit him with an upper cut to the chin. And ended with a left took. And he tried his best to get out. Perfect catches himself on the ropes says he's down picks himself up but he's full dizzy. And he falls and again. God bless his heart Meehan because that's a heart of a true war we had to keep trying to stand up. It's body was like no hole. He's okay. They all. That moment from that state. We knew reliving something special. After the fight in the ring. Might sit something. That was so. Emotional. I didn't dedicate my fight might make dining at the motto. And surely that didn't look any dog on the great I didn't think it boy did. My boy did it. That little green belt that was worth everything to Tyson. I Solomon addressing him he's kiss in the bills because I did it I did it. But then the moment for me it at that night was him on the phone. Talking to coming out. Just talking to her bad experience that's right calling back home and sharing your hair. That's what caused we want it back champion of all the champions. Wonderful I can be champions. When you have nothing but a dream that and then that dream comes true. As a results are hard work and dedication. So much sweeter when you win that way. Everything paid off. Everything paid off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.