Transcript for Military vet who allegedly faked suicide to avoid sex abuse charges found

Give you some of the Prius coastline in the country Orange Beach Alabama. And it's where this empty Dini this gun tied to a strain. And did suicide note were found offshore. Almost right away suspicion that Jacob Scott might not be. Did it normally in situations where somebody shot. Commit suicide you're gonna have other forensic type evidence. For example brain matter hair skin bone. None of that was. Was found and there's that gun Utley tied to the boat is it so wouldn't have. On how almost like it they wanted to make sure that the gun was discovered. Jacob Scott had been a decorated army veteran. But then fourteen charges alleging he had a sexual relationship in 2016. With a fourteen year old coral. His future didn't look good and even as family told me everyone knew it than just days before court Scott disappear. It is unusual for body not to appear. And these types of situations. Even if it's out middle of the ocean the normally bodies will hurt the service. A judge put Scott's case on hold then investigators discovered just before disappearing. Scott made an eyebrow raising 45000. Dollar withdrawal from his retirement account. If you take money out of an account we know where that money goes you either give it to relatives you distributed to friends. And that no money has been located. Then another twist an anonymous call to crime stoppers claiming that Scott. Was at this apartment complex on Yale and federal in Denver in frozen garb he had smoke sugar milk when Tyler says he's not the tipster. But while remodeling the complex. He's seen Scott to how sure are you but it was actually have. Pretty darned sure. I'm really wanted to percent positive news these are wanted posters that we created for Jacobs deputy Marshal Krause says there's even more to makers think that Scott might be here if you see him please contact us. It's where is mom brother and sister live though they denied knowing anything. This week the Fed decided to go old school putting these up and hitting the streets. As defense seen around here. We have some information. Deputies say sooner or later if Scott is alive they're gonna get their man here in Colorado. Or any place else geez Larson 10%.

