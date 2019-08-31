Now Playing: NASA moves massive launcher inside ahead of hurricane

Now Playing: NOAA plane skims Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: Mini horse aboard plane for emotional support awaits takeoff

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man claims to be woman's rideshare driver

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teens plan to put peanuts in allergic friend’s milkshake

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother pushes daughter to lie on college applications

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman bumps into man and steals his cash

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man is shamed for working at grocery store

Now Playing: Hurricane categories 1-5

Now Playing: Family shares how Town Square center’s unique approach has helped

Now Playing: Coco Gauff advances in US Open, set to face defending champ

Now Playing: 16-year-old struck while crossing street to board school bus

Now Playing: Louisiana police investigating video of officer seen kicking suspect in head

Now Playing: 911 dispatcher under fire for chastising woman who later died drowning in flash flood

Now Playing: Authorities investigating mysterious deaths at VA hospital

Now Playing: Tyler Skaggs died by suffocation after ingesting alcohol, opioids

Now Playing: Evacuation orders in effect as Bahamas prepares for direct hit from Dorian

Now Playing: Floridians preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it gains strength

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3 as it heads toward Florida