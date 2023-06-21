Miniature cow and duck 'besties' take a dip together

Milkshake the duck and Dumplin the miniature cow are a “sweet love story,” according to photographer and animal lover Bre Boyette.

June 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live