Did Minneapolis cops pressure medics to sedate criminal suspects with ketamine?

More
Minneapolis' mayor and police chief sought an independent investigation into claims that Minneapolis police asked emergency medical responders to sedate dozens of suspects with ketamine.
1:04 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Did Minneapolis cops pressure medics to sedate criminal suspects with ketamine?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56013720,"title":"Did Minneapolis cops pressure medics to sedate criminal suspects with ketamine?","duration":"1:04","description":"Minneapolis' mayor and police chief sought an independent investigation into claims that Minneapolis police asked emergency medical responders to sedate dozens of suspects with ketamine.","url":"/US/video/minneapolis-cops-pressure-medics-sedate-criminal-suspects-ketamine-56013720","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.