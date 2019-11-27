Transcript for Minneapolis high-rise apartment fire leaves 5 dead

Just briefly little recap of the fire first follow like this express our department's condolences to the families. That's a terrific well selected that's it it's a tragic loss to let them make sure that it really remembers those wolves folks. The fire came in again and review about left to 4 o'clock each morning. Again the conditions upon we govern the crews arrived they arrived with they could not see above the eighth floor. You know we hadn't been driving snow they could save. They entered the building they knew they had alarm on the fourteenth floor. Crews arriving from a further distance away you were reporting we could see fires going on the fourteenth floor so crews arriving from the distance. Could see the fire that RD bent that out that winnowed you can probably see behind me. So now crews knew for sure that we had a well involved fire already venting out the window when I say Benny out the window was probably. Blowing ten to fifteen feet out the window that's what was that was were reported. Who's made it out offense the interior attack. And ended up it went up to the twelfth floor. Made it connection to the stand pipes and then they went and immediately on the fourteenth floor. Would they encountered. Extreme environment of heat and wind driven fire and I I can't express. More about how precarious at scenario was for those firefighters. It Winona on a on a lot of heat. In colored a lot of heat unfortunately we have had five fatalities at the caused this fire there was a lot of involvement. In on the fourteenth floor of the rumor Borodin. Is. Or killed seven was the apartment where they fire originated. We did have one injured firefighter. Got firefighter had been treated and released and displaying. In terms of I did speak to the investigators briefly on the way overtook I give you some information. Right now they're looking at the in initial termination that is going to be determined as they feel a strong that's an accidental they are still working its there again. You know actually asked for a little bit of of leeway here and cancer patients that they are still an active investigation. But they feel it was accidental. They've seen an up that was accidental but trying to hone in on the exact cause and it's gonna take down some time to do that just spoke to investigators before I got my car. What we're thinking what happened as the debt that I have been burning for awhile it burned long enough to actually burst the collapse. And as soon as that happened now we had claims are blown out. Fifteen feet two and those are all. And now you can imagine the winds we had this morning it was like the bears some of the blast wounds they would just a lot of wind driven heat. And fired so when they enter dead door. Just in the hallway at the smoke was already down the floor that joke visibility. Very limited visibility and they just didn't really really a good job both of extinguishing a fire. And taking it to blow we didn't have any more extensions upper floors they didn't have good job.

