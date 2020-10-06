Minneapolis police chief reveals reforms following George Floyd’s death

More
"It’s going to be a heavy lift. It's going to be some hard work, but I am determined that we are going to be on the right side of history,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
1:44 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Minneapolis police chief reveals reforms following George Floyd’s death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"\"It’s going to be a heavy lift. It's going to be some hard work, but I am determined that we are going to be on the right side of history,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71185823","title":"Minneapolis police chief reveals reforms following George Floyd’s death","url":"/US/video/minneapolis-police-chief-reveals-reforms-george-floyds-death-71185823"}