Minneapolis police officer charged in death of Daunte Wright appears in court

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
0:48 | 05/17/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Minneapolis police officer charged in death of Daunte Wright appears in court
