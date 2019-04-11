Transcript for Minnesota student crosses state border to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnut deliveries have come abrupt end for a Minnesota college student the company told Jason Gonzales. To stop buying its doughnuts and reselling them at school Gonzales was driving to Iowa buying. A T 12100 doughnuts and then selling them for twenty dollars per dozen because Minnesota doesn't have any crispy creams but the company says. Reselling them create liability issues.

