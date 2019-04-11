Minnesota student crosses state border to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts

The college student drove to Iowa and purchased over 1,200 doughnuts to sell back in Minnesota since there are no Krispy Kreme shops in that state.
Krispy Kreme doughnut deliveries have come abrupt end for a Minnesota college student the company told Jason Gonzales. To stop buying its doughnuts and reselling them at school Gonzales was driving to Iowa buying. A T 12100 doughnuts and then selling them for twenty dollars per dozen because Minnesota doesn't have any crispy creams but the company says. Reselling them create liability issues.

