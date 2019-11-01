Transcript for Miracle on the Hudson: A look back

I walked off. And we'll flames coming out even noble war games hides. This coming loan. I don't think that's hit the water it hit a lot of great things have been flat rate this. It looked like huge. What are explosion. I. There is an airplane down in the Hudson River right off Manhattan were six minutes into their plane let me countered in some sort of problem initial reports are bird strike. He's probably had seconds to decide whether he could get that plane take it back to the airport we'll bring it down somewhere. I was and he seal exactly what he was still a pilot did a masterful job of landing the plane in the river. Yet presence of mind bring them cleaned out over the Walt is probably behind assuming he were alive today. These are pictures right now passengers being brought to shore I think everyone got out all it is sure. Finally stopped we will blonde and help attendance and apparently shaken up but he's understanding and not. Areas and heroic pilot escaped himself. And approximately a 154. Other passengers this afternoon US Airways captain. Chesley Sully Sullenberger. It's something extraordinary. It's remarkable that no one that no one died on impact that no one died underwater I can't even imagine apparent to them. I feel very grateful people work together bottles and the complete control. I did not to be alive to be honest I don't know what I'll be just to make you count the College Board that plane down like he knew what he gathered do we get the land that awful war. We've had here. On 34 street and we now we had a hearing room. Not a many. Rising to. On their own emissions. Personal mission life. That each blindness.

