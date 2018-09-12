A former Miss Kentucky admits she sent topless photos to boy: Officials

Ramsey Bearse, who was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 and competed in the 2015 Miss America contest, was arrested on Dec. 7 on suspicion of sending topless photos to a teenage boy.
