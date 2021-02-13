Transcript for Missing Colorado hiker’s dog found after 8 days

Having the dog has quite the story itself are never quite a secret report it's a miracle he's even alive although fifteen pounds lighter how can it a domestic dog be up in the Rocky Mountains in some extremely severe conditions and merged with no frostbite whatsoever that's what -- tallest fairly wants to figure out. He and his dog happy when hiking last Wednesday starting at the Hassey trail had with the goal of getting to devil's thumb away and it was just another. Another date flaky when octagon hi can I was gonna see him defend a snowstorm Kaman and wouldn't relief leader know what had seen Josh or happy. Until Thursday when someone spotted happy on peak to peak highway. About seven miles northeast of the trail had most of us have no idea how he got to that place because we're not even looking in that area and looking for them anywhere hasn't been easy. They could distance on the mountain have made it nearly impossible to search for Josh hall you can see just how strong this wind is. That's why his belly is going around the area putting your beef suppliers. Hoping that somebody thought Josh or saw happy walking and nose were Joss. With all the searches called off Dawson spam we now needs all the help thinking get. To bring him home if you don't mind putting that horrible Abby is home after somehow surviving the past eight days in the wilderness. It's getting justice fairly hope. But it's also reinforcing their biggest fear. I'm terrified that that means that jar with a happy stayed with Josh until he. Succumbed to. I'm the cold. And that it was only after. After. Tonight the family just wish is happy could help lead the way back to their son in Boulder County I'm Patrick Perasa Denver seven.

