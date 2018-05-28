1 missing after flash flooding devastates Ellicott City, Maryland

More
One man is missing after devastating flash flooding swept through Ellicott City, Maryland, turning streets into rivers and carrying away cars.
0:40 | 05/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 missing after flash flooding devastates Ellicott City, Maryland
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55487929,"title":"1 missing after flash flooding devastates Ellicott City, Maryland","duration":"0:40","description":"One man is missing after devastating flash flooding swept through Ellicott City, Maryland, turning streets into rivers and carrying away cars.","url":"/US/video/missing-flash-flooding-devastates-ellicott-city-maryland-55487929","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.