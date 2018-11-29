Missing girl, 13, found in Oklahoma after alleged abduction

More
Authorities found Aubrey Acree with a 23-year-old man in Checotah, Oklahoma, more than 900 miles from the girl's home in Rutherford County, North Carolina, according to the FBI.
0:27 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing girl, 13, found in Oklahoma after alleged abduction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59490361,"title":"Missing girl, 13, found in Oklahoma after alleged abduction","duration":"0:27","description":"Authorities found Aubrey Acree with a 23-year-old man in Checotah, Oklahoma, more than 900 miles from the girl's home in Rutherford County, North Carolina, according to the FBI.","url":"/US/video/missing-girl-13-found-oklahoma-alleged-abduction-59490361","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.