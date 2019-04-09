Transcript for Missing Indiana girl found dead, stepmother arrested

This morning at approximately 3 AM. Before they search for missing junior girl Skyler tarmac. Has come to a tragic in. Scott as body was located in a shed behind her guest city home. She was hidden inside a plastic trash bag. This morning Amanda CarMax. 34 years of age the stepmother. Of skylab. Was arrested for stylus murder. She also faces charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Domestic battery resulting in death. And strangulation. All felony charges. She's been currently incarcerated. In the grant county jail. Very preliminary evidence indicates Kiley was killed. Approximately between hours of 4:30 PM. And 6 PM. On Saturday August 31. Again emphasizing preliminary evidence indicates. Young Schuyler was strangled. But as. Normal protocol cases like just an autopsy will be conducted to verify her cause of death. The Indiana State Police with the system by multiple law enforcement agencies fire departments and community volunteers. During a search for Skyler. The various agencies provided equipment. Manpower. Intelligence gathering. And a host of other neither resources in an effort to find her. Here too many to list in a press conference. That their assistance would greatly appreciated. Gas city grant county. Is an area that cares buried at loves. They wanted to bring this young lady home. Safely. But unfortunately goes arc the results we've got. She was report of our stepmother reported missing to the gas city police department. An in person. And that was on Saturday at approximately 9 PM as you know on law enforcement are main focus is who. And how not why I mean it should try to rationalize why someone would kill a ten year old there's no rationale for that as just an active power's.

