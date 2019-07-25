Transcript for Missing mom's husband looks to dismiss charges

We also have no information in the case of that missing Connecticut mother her husband's legal team filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him. Photos Gillis is charged with hampering the investigation. In the disappearance of his wife Jennifer to Lowe's has not been seen for two full months now. Her husband's legal team says prosecutors rushed to point the finger at photos as a suspect the judges not ruled yet on that motion to dismiss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.