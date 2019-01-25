Transcript for Missing 3-year-old boy found in North Carolina

And the Carolina Isa medical center in New Britain this Casey Hathaway is being evaluated I just any more than two days on his own some time. In below freezing temperatures. A doctor at the hospital says he is in good condition and is it resting right now we expect that he will be released today the craving honey syrup delivering the great news and last night. That three you'll case Hathaway was found safe the FBI says he is in good health and has been talking. Would chuckle when he eighty EMS about Casey and about a quarter of a mile from his grandmother's home in craven county. That's he was reported missing Tuesday afternoon acted to children he was playing with. When inside without him. Temperatures at night were below freezing. Officials say they Casey was calling for his mom when they found him and I didn't touch with family friend it's coming he has scratches that he was cold. That is hands and feet are swollen but they say he will be just fine I'm player Rodriguez and you watching ABC news live.

