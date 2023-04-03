Mission to the Moon: NASA announces historic Artemis II crew

ABC News’ Gio Benitez talks with the astronauts who will travel the furthest humans have ever gone from planet Earth as part of humanity’s effort to get back to the Moon and one day Mars and beyond.

April 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live