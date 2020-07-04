Transcript for Mississippi is declared a major disaster area amid the coronavirus outbreak

On Sunday Mississippi became one of the latest states did that declared a major disaster area by president -- amid the corona virus outbreak the state has. Now over 17100 confirmed cases. And over fifty people dead. Here to talk to us more about the impact of it nineteen has had on Mississippi. Is governor Tate Reeves welcomes you governor and I know that a statewide stay at home order was placed into effect for Mississippi. Just this past Friday at 5 PM a lot of people asking why not sooner. Well Becky Graham will remain decision it issued to show him less quickly shelter place. Should be short term initiatives you cannot expect people to comply. If you do it for weeks and weeks and months and months and in so we believe the most important tool that we can use and don't replace has to do it at this point in the United States are different points in this. We actually. Other measures in place for weeks and weeks before we did show replacing Clooney being ensuring social did see and how long groups until tomorrow. So the other give me a sense of how your state is holding up great now. As were in this pandemic. Lou we're hanging in there you would go beat littered scared and the arts people who don't have our standards here rebel. Nearly 2000. Is abused. There's here it is good they blow job in the last student through weasel we gotta let all of know crisis. We'll have an economic crisis Oregon's when trying to salute to cunanan. This. I'm curious how concerned you are about the increase in cases that is likely going to happen for your state and specifically about the spread that may happen. Along some of the more rural areas more can meet up rural communities in your state. Well we're very concerned about this threat we actually Adam. Approximately 880 new cases overnight some broker went not earlier today eighteen cases we have approximately eight deaths overnight throughout the PT nine we're very concerned about we implemented our land we believe that we can be is. Is media's 390 this short for all patients and again we're trying to plan loot worse. Pray for the best expect somewhere in between so I'm committed. Our measured yesterday to increase our bed capacity in both north and south Mississippi trees through we have an adequate number of best. Them into towns across the country is going to be it sounds weird glow. Yeah and I'm curious how you feel the federal government and the White House have handled this pandemic so far especially as it pertains to your state. Well we certainly appreciate president costs of the war. He is the been diligent he didn't like Chris. Yes there are more than have been commute came governors every single day. Throughout this crisis we appreciate. His support we understand and in Mississippi to disasters our state managed. Locally executed in federally supported Susan period of the governors step up and lead to this. In the did 1000 and we now has ordered them if and when we needed. What is your message to the people of Mississippi right now. Stay safe stay home states more. It blew all who believe tenacity for the next several weeks aluminum be able to get out of this and going to be in. Stronger. Coming out. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves thank you so much for joining us we appreciate your time today to. That you grim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.