Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation

More
"I am not perfect, but I have not broken any laws or offense worthy of this treatment," he said.
3:52 | 05/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55516795,"title":"Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation","duration":"3:52","description":"\"I am not perfect, but I have not broken any laws or offense worthy of this treatment,\" he said.","url":"/US/video/missouri-gov-eric-greitens-announces-resignation-55516795","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.