Transcript for Missouri man breaks COVID-19 quarantine to attend school function

The patient has contacted our crime virus hotline on Thursday march 5. And on that same day the county Health Department instructed the patient and her family is self quarantine at her home in Ladoux. We relied on out of thin and goodwill towards the community itself quantity. The state health director learned yesterday afternoon a positive test result and contacted our county Health Department. And then in coordination with the state health director and CDC. Our clinical disease control services manager inform the patient. For the presumptive positive result. My family has reacted to. Through this situation going tail he reaction. For the study of how people stood and should not react to the phone virus. First American we can gather. The patient had conducted herself responsibly and mature early and he has to be commended for complying with the health department's instructions. Second. The patient's father did not act consistently with health department's instructions. Instead last night he decided to take his other daughter physical function. We learn to of this today. As a result the county health director is informed and today he must remain in his home. Or they will issue a formal quantity that will require him and the rest with him to stay in the home by force of law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.