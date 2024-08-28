Missouri Supreme Court blocks agreement that would have halted execution

Marcellus Williams would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole, but now his Sept. 24 execution date is still on pending a hearing.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live