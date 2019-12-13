MLB will now test players for opioids

Positive tests for opioids will no longer trigger a suspension – instead, players will now be referred for treatment.
0:24 | 12/13/19

Major League Baseball extra strengthening its performance enhancing drug policy the organization announced that beginning with spring training players will be tested for cocaine fentanyl. And synthetic marijuana the move comes in the aftermath. Of the July overdose death of angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. And I'll be also announced that positive test for OP Lloyd's will no longer trigger suspension but instead players will be referred for treatment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

