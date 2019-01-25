Former MLB star Tommy John and Dr. Tommy John III on youth sports injuries

Former MLB pitcher Tommy John and Dr. Tommy John III discuss new book and youth sports injuries.
43:41 | 01/25/19

Transcript for Former MLB star Tommy John and Dr. Tommy John III on youth sports injuries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

