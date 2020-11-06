MLS Commissioner on the league’s return to play

More
MLS Commissioner Don Garber discusses how the league is approaching its July 8 return with the MLS is Back Tournament and possible changes to U.S.
4:18 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for MLS Commissioner on the league’s return to play

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:18","description":"MLS Commissioner Don Garber discusses how the league is approaching its July 8 return with the MLS is Back Tournament and possible changes to U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71184241","title":"MLS Commissioner on the league’s return to play","url":"/US/video/mls-commissioner-leagues-return-play-71184241"}