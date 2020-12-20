-
Now Playing: Moderna Vaccine preparing for cross-country distribution
-
Now Playing: CVS, Walgreens deliver vaccine shots to nursing homes
-
Now Playing: 1.5 million new coronavirus cases reported in the US
-
Now Playing: NYC house fire kills 3 people
-
Now Playing: Possibility of cross-country Christmas storm increases
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis shares next role, playing former first lady Michelle Obama
-
Now Playing: Pandemic takes its toll with increasing insomnia
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans race to finish last-minute Christmas shopping
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel raging during pandemic
-
Now Playing: California hospitals pushed to their limit
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old spreads holiday cheer
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests China is behind government cyber attack
-
Now Playing: Congress finally reaches agreement on COVID stimulus package
-
Now Playing: How common are severe reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: COVID hospitalization and death records break across the U.S.
-
Now Playing: 'We're very hopeful, by January, we'll have at least 3 vaccines': Adm. Giroir
-
Now Playing: Postal services, shipping companies struggle to meet demand
-
Now Playing: Officers deliver Christmas boxes to hundreds of families