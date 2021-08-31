Transcript for Mollie Tibbetts' convicted killer sentenced

The man convicted of kidnapping and killing Molly tidbits has learned his fate three years after her death. Christian but Hannah Rivera was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of the twenty year old University of Iowa student. Who vanished while jogging in case made national headlines and sparked political debate because he was an undocumented worker from Mexico. Flowers have been left by a lifeguard chair on the beach in seaside park New Jersey where young guard. Has died following a lightning strike beach goers left belongings on the sand when a fast moving storm rolled in seven others were injured by the lightning several hospitalized. The lifeguard who passed away was sent to be barely twenty years old.

