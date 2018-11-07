Transcript for Mom has 10th child at same hospital, delivered by same doctor

There's nowhere to describing them. One but how about ten. 151210987. Five years old. At. Least. War. To and the newest member of the Hernandez Stanley Savannah born Saturday healthy seven pounds fifteen ounce diet and we really. Overall good pregnancy. I'd love to an. And it's been a black thing. For everyone here good samaritan hospital in West Islip EC. Doctor body delivered all of don's kids here most merciless sailing there was one emergency C section. I've been practiced almost thirty years in the you'll look back and say. This is what it's all that's why did with which I think he did you always one of the no we did not mainly got married we sent them and have no children but so are. And then have to pick them. It would like to even have one thing with him the rest is history Joseph is sealed says his siblings I girls five boys are a lot of work. But worth my siblings are going to be that for the rest of my life they're going to be parent and the million dollar question will be 83. Number on my. However announce some habits have as the most likely that he can still run the largest outputs and. Don't agrees one thing is we're sure is Lotta love Pierre in Canada are you planning eighteen guests check. I Molly. Kimberly Richardson channel seven Eyewitness News.

