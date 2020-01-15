Transcript for Mom of 'Baby John Doe' found dead in 1988 ID'd

On the 32 anniversary of finding David Paul decision was made to make contact with one of these relatives. That contact letters today to find. Let us today and finding closure for the David Paul case the end city there. The mother of David Paul. Is identified as Karen whose neck Roche. Mr. roach was approached by the typhoon tonight bursting insurgent. Detective sergeant Phillips on January 2 point one which is the 32 anniversary. Of the death of David Hall. These two detectives exercised excellent interviewing techniques and obtained admission from Karen prison. Approach of being the mother if Paul. Ms. Roche indicated she'd been waiting 32 years for the day in which the police to be knocking on her door. Regarding this incident. Positive the main test was completed by the state forensic lab last week.

