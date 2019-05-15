Mom critical after 8-year-old's accidental gunshot

A woman was accidentally shot by her 8-year-old child at a baseball game in Tennessee on Tuesday evening, police said.
05/15/19

Mom critical after 8-year-old's accidental gunshot
A woman is in critical condition after being accidentally shot by her eight -- sign at a baseball game in Tennessee. Police say the boy found the gun inside have been since World War II Jeep that was on display the University of Memphis game before veteran's appreciation event. Police say the boy thought the gun was a toy he owner has been charged with reckless endangerment.

