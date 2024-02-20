Mom influencer Ruby Franke to be sentenced Tuesday

The mother of six pleaded guilty to child abuse charges after police found one of her sons emaciated and with his hands tied with duct tape.

February 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live