Transcript for Mom, newborn daughter narrowly escape tree falling on home

This tree was easily hundred feet tall age off never paid much attention to join in her living room. Then I'd feel like this loud crash to decide to see that the roof like this huge pool just pop into them. To the roof off says both she and her daughter screamed out it's the limbs and branches filled the room. The tree admits both of them by just a few feet but these photos showed the extent of the damage caused inside the home. Her daughter's room was especially hard hit we lost a lot of her clothes. Meaning her crib. I don't know only once they take up the train for going to be recovered and the home is now red tagged was considered too dangerous to even matter officers despite at all she still feels blessed because. Neither she nor her newborn hurt. If I had just been a couple field really I would have been hit by a debris from the house and you know my daughter could have been so I just believe god was watching congress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.