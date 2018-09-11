Mom of shooting victim: 'I want gun control'

More
The mother of Telemachus Orfanos said, "I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers."
0:43 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom of shooting victim: 'I want gun control'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59082941,"title":"Mom of shooting victim: 'I want gun control'","duration":"0:43","description":"The mother of Telemachus Orfanos said, \"I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers.\"","url":"/US/video/mom-shooting-victim-gun-control-59082941","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.