Transcript for Mom upset with United Airlines after son is placed on the wrong flight

They frightening experience for one family when they're teenage son got put on the wrong international flight this happened at Newark Airport. Anton Byrd DC and there is fourteen. So United Airlines required him to fly in its unaccompanied minor program when he visited his grandparents. He flew from Raleigh Durham to Newark to catch a flight to Sweden. What united put him on a flight to Germany. His plane was on the runway taxiing before the teenager got the flight attendants attention. And they got I'm off the plane. They checked bags. But they should also of course attracted the kids who have safe and sound Hanover. Procedures when they go from on flight to the other. And John's parents hope their story encourages airlines to improve their on a company minor programs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.