Transcript for 2 moms in anti-violence group killed while working as peacekeepers on Chicago street

Shattered windows police tape candles and handwritten signs in memory. They are among the indications that someone died here another shooting. This one Friday night claiming the lives of two young mother's show and tell grandstand Andrea Stoudemire. But this was not just another shooting not hear a place where neighbors in the group called mothers against senseless killing vowed to keep safe. And as far as we're concerned you know diesel was safe haven that west deal. I'm honest. Four years ago members of the group vowed to take back the corner and keep it safe for women and children after another murder here. They patrolled it every day for the entire summer hosting barbecues in the evening. Maria pike and got involved after losing hurt 44 year old son Ricky to violence. If these things because. Any kind of violence regardless of when there. He lied affected though you lack of time there is wrong. Neighbors say the two victims live down the street and were doing their best to raise their children safely in a place where violence is often commonplace. They lack of humanity he's shop him. Cigar police detectives survey areas south are investigating the case but at this point. They have no motive and no one in custody.

