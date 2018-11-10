Monster storm heads to the already hard-hit Carolinas

Tropical storm expected to dump heavy rain on North and South Carolina.
Transcript for Monster storm heads to the already hard-hit Carolinas
If not here and it Charleston, South Carolina have for ABC news. There didn't it really a lot there's a lot of wind in this area that's right wind gusts reported of up to fifteen miles per hour. In this area Michael is now hitting the same areas that warrants it just several weeks ago. The major concern at this point. Is a life threatening potential flash flooding because of the rain that this storm is bringing. And that concerned stretches from Charlotte, North Carolina all the way to Richmond Virginia now star I got that eight inches of rain during Florence. A lot of the Carolinas inundated with rain during more than they are going to get dumped died. I gave it today even pilgrim for ABC news in Charleston, South Carolina you're watching ABC news life.

