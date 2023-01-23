Monterey Park, California, assemblyman reacts to deadly shooting

Assemblymember Mike Fong, who represents Monterey Park, California, discusses how his community is coping after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others in a mass shooting.

January 23, 2023

