Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me' documentary, dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the award-winning "Super Size Me" documentary, died from cancer complications on Thursday, his family announced on Friday.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live